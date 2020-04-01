Christopher Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, March 31. The prominent news anchor is said to continue his work from home after the results, confirmed the network.

Cuomo,49, tweeted about his work and being quarantined at his home. According to a memo, the anchor said that he was feeling well. He is a prominent personality in the media and is the son of Mario M. Cuomo, the former Mayor of New York. Cuomo has extensively covered the news about the coronavirus in the US. He has also conducted interviews with his brother, the Governor of New York, about the efforts on containing the spread of cases in New York.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, March 31, Chris Cuomo said he hoped that he had not given the virus to his wife or children. Cuomo said that in the recent past he has been exposed to several people who have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo on his brother's positive results

The New York Governor was in the midst of attending a nationally televised briefing on the coronavirus when he came to know about the news that his brother tested positive for the virus. The Governor said that he came to know about the illness Tuesday morning and also mentioned that his brother is "going to be fine."

The Cuomo brothers often engage in friendly banter on the screen which has often gone viral. The Governor said, "He's young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks — but he will be fine."

The Governor talked about the implications of the coronavirus on people. He said that his brother's diagnosis would have impacted his 88-year-old mother, Matilda Cuomo, but was relieved that she had not moved to his brother's house.

Governor Cuomo said that the media professionals are also the essential workers and their on-the-field job led to many positive cases among them. Chris Cuomo is the third CNN employee to be tested positive for the coronavirus.