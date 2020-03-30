US Grammy-winning singer John Prine is critically ill with symptoms of the novel coronavirus. According to reports, the news of his deteriorating health has been confirmed by the singer-songwriter's family. He has been currently placed on a ventilator while treatment for the COVID-19 is being extended on him. The veteran singer had been hospitalized since Thursday and as per a message on Prine's official Twitter handle on Sunday, the "Angel from Montgomery" singer's condition worsened on Saturday.

However, according to the veteran singer's earlier health records, Prine seems to be a fighter. He had earlier been diagnosed with cancer twice. Taking to Twitter, Prine's family wrote, "This is hard news for us to share" and further said, "But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you and that John loves you".

Moreover, earlier this month Prine's wife cum manager Fiona Whelan Prine had been tested positive for COVID-19 and since then the couple were quarantined and remained in isolation from each other. The 73-year-old singer is known for his folk and country music and one of the most influential people in the industry. Prine had lung cancer in 2013 when he had to undergo surgery to remove a part of his lung. While he recovered from the disease, his voice was affected by the surgeries.

Even after such a struggle, Prine didn't stop but went on to make more music and to tour. He had a few shows scheduled for the month of May and a summer tour planned before the onset of the novel coronavirus. While it is still unclear about the real picture of Coronavirus and its vaccine, reports have it that US, China, Britain have already started coronavirus vaccine trials on human. Hopefully, the vaccines will be available soon.