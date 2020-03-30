On Sunday (March 29), the United States reported 264 fatalities, along with 18,469 new cases. Thus, till now, the country has witnessed 142,047 cases, along with 2,484 deaths.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that the country's fatalities due to novel coronavirus are expected to peak in two weeks.

"Easter [April 12] should be the peak number". "The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks", Trump said. "It should start coming down and hopefully very substantially, from that point", he added.

Dr. Anthony Fauci expects 100,000 to 200,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US

In a statement on CNN's "State of the Union", on Sunday, US government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that he expects USA's death toll to be between 100,000 to 200,000.

"We're going to have millions of cases", he added.

"I don't want to be held to that" because the pandemic is "such a moving target", he added.

Responding to Dr. Fauci's anticipation, Trump described it as a "horrible number". "Potentially 2.2 million people if we did nothing, if we didn't do the distancing". "If we didn't do all the things we're doing", he added, AFP reported.

Trump extends social distancing guidelines

"It's very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines", Trump said while announcing the extension of social distancing guidelines, till April 30, to "slow the spread" of the virus.

Trump expects US to recover by June 1

Trump said he expects the country "will be well on our way to recovery" by June 1.

"June 1. "That's aspirational but I think we're gonna hit it".

Covid-19: global update

On Sunday, Spain hit a daily high in terms of the number of fatalities, witnessing 821 fatalities and 6,875 new coronavirus cases. Its number of cases and fatalities now stand at 80,110 and 6,803, respectively.

Italy, the worst-hit nation, recorded 756 additional deaths and 5,217 new cases, thereby recording a drop in the numbers. As on Monday, the country witnessed 97,689 cases and 10,779 fatalities.

Meanwhile, China saw a rise in the number of cases by just 31, along with four fatalities, according to the count by Worldmeters. The Asian nation, where the disease first originated and spread to the rest of the world, has witnessed 81,470 and 3,304 deaths due to novel coronavirus pandemic.