The Undertaker Reveals the Reason Why His Farewell Speech was Short

The Undertaker, whose original name is Mark Calaway, has spoken about his retirement speech and revealed why it was short. Usually, the final speeches are lengthy and emotional, which was not the same in the case of the Deadman, who bid goodbye to WWE in November 2020.

On Victory Over Injury Podcast, The Phenom said that it was good that he did not say much about it and became a "blubbering idiot." The Undertaker said that it was a tough moment.

"I'd already come to peace with my decision, but it was really real once I put the hat and coat on. Knowing I was putting the hat and coat on for the last time and walking to the ring in that capacity, it was tough.

It was probably best that I didn't say much more than I did or I would have killed 30 years of work and turning into a blubbering idiot. It was a tough moment. I had already come to grips with the fact that I had gotten everything out of this sponge that you're going to get, but when I put the hat and the coat on, things feel different. 'I might have one more in me.' No, that was it," Fightful website quotes him as saying in the interview.

The Undertaker's Retirement

It was an emotional moment for not just fans, but his well-wishers too. Triple H, Kane, Kevin Nash, Shane McMahon, JBL, Jeff Hardy, The Godfather, The Big Show, JBL, Mick Foley, The Godwins, Booker T, Rikishi, and Ric Flair entered the ring for Phenom's segment.

The Undertaker paid tribute to his late manager Paul Bearer (Original name: William Alvin Moody) who returned as a hologram, before his speech.

"For 30 long years, I have made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace," The Undertaker said in his farewell speech.

There was a mixed reaction from the fans as they had expected him to give a lengthy speech. Moreover, nobody from WWE spoke about his retirement on stage, which took many by surprise.