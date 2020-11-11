The Undertaker (original name: Mark Calaway), who entertained the WWE fans for three decades, is finally ready to bid goodbye to the sports entertainment. He will end his career on 22 November at the Survivor Series at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Deadman's Journey

He had made his on-camera debut in WWE at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. He started off as a heel and turned babyface for the first time when he confronted his ally, Jake The Roberts. Since then, he has been a great entertainer in WWE.

In his three-decade career, he has been part of many captivating feuds and interesting stories. When his Deadman started getting boring, he reinvented himself with the American Badass gimmick.

In the last 30 years, the Phenom has feuded with the top names of the WWE that includes Hulk Hogan, Yokozuna, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and The Rock.

The mystery associated with his Deadman gimmick and his trademark moves like Tombstone Piledriver and Chokeslam have not just made people fall in love with his character, but also his mic skills which have a special place in his fans' hearts.

As the countdown for his retirement has begun, here we revisit the top 10 catchphrases mouthed by The Undertaker.

Top Quotes

Here, we are revisiting the top quotes said by the Deadman.

I don't make mistakes. I bury them.

Regardless of anything, I'm gonna write my own story and my own ending.

Mess with me or my family and I will make you famous.

The fear of death is far greater than the death itself. But the fear of the unknown is the greatest fear of all!

I don't need a reason to fight. I just need somebody to fight.

Allow the purity of evil to guide you.

There is no shame in going out fighting and getting your a** kicked, but there is no honour in not fighting at all.

You can not kill that which is already dead.

I've crippled more people than polio.

Although I may not dress like Satan anymore, but I'm still down with the Devil and I will go medieval on your a**.

