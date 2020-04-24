Triple H, whose original name is Paul Michael Levesque, has praised his wife and WWE Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, stating that she would run the business if her father Vince McMahon is taken out of the equation.

The Cerebral Assassin was talking to WWE The Bump where the Triple H hailed her efforts and called her one of the smartest people that he knows, while claiming that the Billion Dollar Princess is very " instinctive" like her father Vince McMahon.

"One of the things I love about her is she has this huge heart as well. You see that with Conor's Cure and initiatives within the company as Chief Brand Officer," she is quoted as saying in the interview by Sportskeeda.

The King of the Kings adds that Stephanie is the heart and soul of the business. "Her, the heart side of what she does, of how she not only sees the business and the creative of the business, then the business side of the business. The give back piece of it as well. and what the company stands for. She for me is, when this is all said and done, if you take Vince out of the equation, Steph is the WWE, in every level. She is the family of it. She is the heart of it. She is the soul of it," the Triple H.

Vince McMahon is the chairman and the CEO of WWE, while his son-in-law and professional wrestler, Triple H is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development for the sports entertainment.

Meanwhile, the WWE, which successfully organised WrestleMania 36 without crowd due to Coronavirus outbreak, is prepping for its next event in the form of Money in The Bank. Originally, it was scheduled to be held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, but the pandemic has forced the company to change its plans.