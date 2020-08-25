The behind-the-scenes video of the recently concluded drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay showed another side of Kim So Hyun. He was not only being funny on the set, teasing Seo Ye Ji, but also was seen breaking down and shedding tears even after the director announced 'cut'.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay was the second most popular Korean drama watched on Netflix. Here are two scenes from the drama that left Kim So Hyun in tears even after the filming of the scene was completed.

The first scene was when Oh Jung Se, who played Kim So Hyun's (Moon Gang Tae) brother Moon Sang Take, with an autistic condition, speaks to the tree planted in memory of their mother. Moon Sang Tae emotionally shows off his first work as an illustrator and speaks about how well Moon Gang Tae has grown to be. He also introduces Children's book writer Ko Mun Young (played by Seo Ye Ji) to his mother in a tearful dialogue delivery.

Magic of Oh Jung Se - Kim Soo Hyun Combination

Kim Soo Hyun is seen teary-eyed as he hugs his brother in the scene. But even after the director says 'cut' Kim Soo Hyun cannot stop crying and says: "Why did you take it this far? I was not supposed to cry in this scene...," as he wipes the tears.

The scene appeared in the last episode of the drama and even netizens considered this as one of the most powerful scenes of It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Usually the protagonists rule the drama as emotional scenes are packed surrounding them in most of the dramas. But there were three protagonists in It's Okay To Not be Okay as Oh Jung Se, portraying Kim Soo Hyun's autistic brother equally ruled the scenes as Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji.

Final Episode Leaves Kim Soo Hyun in Tears

The second scene where Soo Hyun could not stop crying was also shot for the final episode. This time it was the combination of Soo Hyun and Lee Kyu Sung who played younger version of Oh Jung Se's character. It is the scene where Soo Hyun bids farewell to his brother and thanks him for being what he is as he truly acknowledges his brother's strength. While he is reflecting on their bond, he suddenly feels he is seeing his brother's younger self whom he had hated sometimes. When the younger version of Oh Jung Se tries to comfort Soo Hyun, he literally broke down and continued to cry even after the director announced 'cut'.

"Why am I being like this today," Kim Soo Hyun is heard telling as he wipes his tears again. It's Okay To Not Be Okay is a psychological thriller drama that dealt with problems like anti-social disorder, autism, and also healing of emotional wounds. The drama aired its last episode on August 9 but is available on Netflix.