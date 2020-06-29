Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer It's Okay to Not Be Okay is being praised for its story and representation of tough characters. Seo Ye Ji, the female protagonist, plays a ruthless author of children's books. She is winning praises for her role as a baddie. But here is the news: Seo Ye Ji is not a baddie in real life, instead, she has been appointed an honorary police officer.

Seo Ye Ji was appointed an honorary police constable at the Meeting of Broadcast/Film Producers with Police Officers in 2018. The event was conducted at the Cultural Garden of National Police Agency and attended by 30 directors, producing directors, and writers who produced the police-centric drama, stated Seo Ye Ji's agency King Entertainment.

Appointed Honorary Constable by NPA

The actress was issued the appointment letter as honorary constable by the National Police Agency due to the strong impression she left in the drama Lawless Lawyer. "I'm very honored and I feel a crucial responsibility to have been appointed an honorary police officer," said Ye Ji, accepting the honor. She had also said that she would do her best to show the good side of herself as an actor.

However, in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Seo Ye Ji plays the role of an author of children's book who suffers from anti-social disorder. Her strong character even overshadows Kim Soo Hyun, who plays a kind caretaker in the hospital specialized in psychiatry.

Can Seo Ye Ji Justify Her Title?

Recently, it was reported that Seo Ye Ji's unique voice has gained her more fans. People have expressed the opinion that her deep, base voice makes her role more appealing and convincing. Seo Ye Ji has proved her mettle by acting in different and difficult roles.

This time the honorary police official is seen portraying the role of a troubled woman who does not mind breaking rules and laws to make a point. The drama has completed only four episodes so far and has recorded impressive ratings with a 6 percent viewership for its fourth episode.

So far Seo Ye Ji's character doesn't mind breaking rules, but will her role justify her being appointed an honorary police officer as the drama progresses, is the question being asked by netizens.