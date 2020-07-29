The psychological thriller It's Okay To Not Be Okay is turning into a cute family drama with episodes 11 and 12 giving everyone 'family goals'. Episode 12 ended with the perfect family picture including Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), Ko Mun Yeong (Seo Ye Ji), and Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se).

But after giving the taste of sweetness, it looks like episode 13 will have some shocking revelations. The preview of the episode shows Seo Ye Ji, who is head over heels in love with Kim Soo Hyun gets angry and asks if his concept of the family also includes her. It looks like what Seo Ye Ji's mother did to Kim Soo Hyun's and Oh Jung Se's mother will have a toll on the relationship of the trio.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay Speculations

After episode 11 showed growing intimacy between Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun netizens commented that they wouldn't mind if the drama ended right there as it was the first time the protagonists opened up to each other.

But episode 12 gave a hint that the past experiences of both Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji are full of trauma and it is not easy for them to have a normal relationship unless all secrets are let out of the box. With only four more episodes left, episodes 13 and 14 will lead the characters to the climax, deepening the curiosity about the revelation of trauma around the butterfly.

Facts About Young Gang Tae, Sang Tae, Mun Yeong, Man Ju Ri

The young actors who played the childhood roles of Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se and Park Kyu Young in the drama It's Okay To not be Okay have done a commendable job. Here are some interesting facts about the young actors.

Moon Woo Jin alias Moon Gang Tae

Moon Woo Jin, 11, played young Gang Tae in the drama. He won hearts by portraying the innocent Gang Tae longing for the love of his mother. Signed with T1 Entertainment, he was recently seen in popular drama The King: Eternal Monarch as Kim Kyung Nam. He has also played younger versions of Cha Eun Woo in My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Park Seo Joon in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? He was also seen in the 2019 action drama Vagabond where he played Lee Seung Gi's nephew. His latest stint is the Train To Busan sequel.

Kim Soo In alias Ko Mun Yeong

Kim Soo In is also 11 years old. She played the cold-hearted younger version of Ko Mun Young, who is full of anger and resentment, perfectly in the drama. She was previously seen in minor roles dramas Lee Sung Kyung starrer Weightlifting Fairy and Suzy – Lee Jong Suk starrer While You Were Sleeping. But she was appreciated for her performance as a younger version of Shin Ye Eun in He Is Psychometric and in Jung Hae In starrer A Piece Of Your Mind.

Lee Kyu Sung as Moon Sang Tae

Actor Lee Kyu Sung, who is 26 years old played the role of young Sang Tae. The challenging role of an autistic child was brilliantly portrayed by Lee Kyu Sung in It's Okay To Not be Okay. Earlier, he was seen in prominent roles in the drama When The Camellia Blooms and Touch Your Heart.

Park Seo Kyung as Nam Ju Ri

Park Seo Kyung is also 11 years old and is playing the role of Nam Ju Ri who has a crush on Kim Soo Hyun's character Moon Gang Tae. Park Seo Kyung had also played the younger version of Park Min Young in the drama When the Weather is Fine. She was seen as young Choi Moon Kyoung in the drama Children of Nobody. She was also seen in dramas Secret Boutique and Possessed.