Kim Soo Hyun is currently trending and one of the most in-demand actors of the South Korean entertainment industry. A recently released list of highly paid actors in K-dramas showed that Kim Soo Hyun is the highest-paid actor beating the likes of Lee Min Ho of The King: Eternal Monarch fame and Ji Chang Wook of Backstreet Rookie fame.

Kim Soo Hyun's performance as a kind, lonely Moon Gang Tae in the drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay is being appreciated by the audience. His chemistry with Seo Ye Jin is also winning the hearts of the fans. Here are 11 lesser-known facts about Kim Soo Hyun.

1) Kim Soo Hyun entered the entertainment industry when he was 19 years old. His first stint was family sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile in 2007 as a supporting actor.

2) He wouldn't have become an actor if it was not for his mother. Noticing that he was an introvert, Kim Soo Hyun's mother literally forced him to join acting classes when he was in high school. This persuasion led him to find his own voice and passion and helped him choose his career path.

3) Kim Soo Hyun's half-sister Kim Ju Na too tried her hands at entering the entertainment industry. She had taken part in the reality show Ment's Produce 101.

4) Kim Soo Hyun looks innocent and is known as a kind person. But while in high school, he was quite naughty (despite being an introvert) and had set fire to a flower bed in the school.

5) Actually, before debuting on TV, Kim Soo Hyun worked as a model for an online shopping website owned by his friend. He was modeling for the company that sold underwear.

6) Kim Soo Hyun is a fan of girl group Orange Caramel. This had even led to rumors that he was dating Orange Caramel group member Nana. Reacting to the same, Nana had said that Kim Soo Hyun was her ideal type but clarified that they were not dating.

7) Kim Soo Hyun was almost cast in Lee Min Ho starrer drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009. A video of him taking part in the script reading session had gone viral. It is said that he was being considered for the dual role of Lee Jae Ha and Lee Min Ha. However, in the end, Jung Ei Chul landed the dual role in Boys Over Flowers.

8) Kim Soo Hyun is mostly seen in romance drama. He is considered as the ideal boyfriend material. But personally, Kim Soo Hyun is a fan of action genres and would love to play an action hero.

9) Kim Soo Hyun's is always fit and his abs and toned body in It's Okay To Not be Okay wowed the audience. His secret of keeping fit is cycling. Than exercising, Kim Soo Hyun loves riding bicycle.

10) Also interested in music, Kim Soo Hyun is good at playing guitar. His song Promise, that he had sung as part of the original soundtracks for his drama My Love From the Star, opposite Jun Ji Hyun had swept music charts in 2014.

11) Kim Soo Hyun underwent a heart surgery his supra-ventricular tachycardia in 2013. Due to his heart condition, he was assigned to public service duty instead of combat sectors. But Kim Soo Hyun voluntarily underwent re-examinations and was eventually allowed to serve in the combat sector.