Two star studded dramas being aired have come to an end. Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung starrer SBS drama Backstreet Rookie aired its last episode on August 8. Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer tvN drama It's Okay To Not be Okay drama ended on August 9.

The audience has been waiting for Lee Min Ho to announce his new drama following the popularity of The King Eternal Monarch that ended on July 12. Here are five dramas including crime and fantasy genre the fans can look forward to:

ALICE (SBS)

Alice is a mystery, sci-fi, drama that revolves around people who can travel back in time. This is the story of a man and woman who try to overcome the limits of time and space to be reunited. The drama stars Kim Hee Sun as a physicist and Joo Won plays a detective. The drama is set to release on August 28, 2020.

Record of Youth (tvN)

Record of Youth is a romance drama revolving around people's lives in the fashion industry. The drama stars Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam. How those who do not have the luxury of living a luxurious life cope up with the fashion industry and make it big is the main factor of the story. The drama will be aired from September 7, 2020.

The School Nurse Files (Netflix)

The School Nurse Files staring Jung Yoo Mi who plays an exorcist and Nam Joo Hyuk who plays a teacher is a mystery, fantasy drama. The drama deals with eradicating bad omen, evil spirits and the process of healing one's wounds. The drama is expected to release on September 25, 2020.

TALE of the NINE TAILED (tvN)

Tale of the Nine Tailed is a fantasy drama starring Lee Dong Wook who transforms into a human being and is smitten by his producer Jo Bo Ah. The drama is about both finding out each other's abilities. If you are missing Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's chemistry and the fantasy elements from The King Eternal Monarch, Tale of Nine Tailed might be a good option. The drama is expected to be released in October 2020.

LUCA (tvN)

Last Universal Common Ancestor (LUCA) is a mystery drama revolving around supernatural and sci-fi plot. The drama is expected to release in December 2020. The drama is based on Charles Darwin's book On The Origin of Species and stars Kim Rae Won who has extraordinary power and Lee Da Hee, a detective.

Apart from these five dramas, Netflix thriller Sweet Romance, next season of Love Alarm, tvN romance drama Start-Up, second season of crime thriller Stranger, and suspense drama Flower of Evil can keep the Kdrama fans busy over the weekends.