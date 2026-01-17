Two Men Arrested Over Coffeeshop Housebreaking at Singapore's Circuit Road

Two men aged 40 and 67 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft at a coffeeshop along Circuit Road, the police said on Friday, January 16.

The incident was reported on January 9 at about 6.26 am, when the police were alerted to a break-in at the coffeeshop. Cash amounting to more than S$2,800 was allegedly stolen during the incident.

Following investigations, officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre identified the suspects with the help of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television footage. Both men were arrested on January 11.

Housebreaking tools and more than S$2,400 in cash were recovered and seized as exhibits.

The 67-year-old man is expected to be charged in court with housebreaking and theft under Section 458A of the Penal Code 1871. The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years, along with caning or a fine. Investigations into the involvement of the 40-year-old man are ongoing.

In an advisory, the police urged business owners and members of the public to take steps to prevent similar crimes. These include securing doors, roller shutters and windows with good quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks, even when premises are left unattended for short periods.

The police also advised against keeping large sums of cash or valuables on-site, and encouraged the installation of burglar alarms, motion-sensor lights and closed-circuit cameras covering entry points. Such security systems should be tested regularly to ensure they remain in proper working condition, the police added.