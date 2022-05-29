Trump Brands Liz Cheney as Pelosi Lapdog and Endorses Rival Harriet Hageman in Wyoming GoP Primary

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman and denounced ally-turned-critic Rep. Liz Cheney at the Save American Rally at the Ford Wyoming Center.

It is believed that Trump recruited and endorsed Hageman in response to Cheney's vote to impeach him last year with nine other House Republicans, for 'inciting' the Capital riots.

"The people of Wyoming are going to vote to dump your RINO congresswoman Liz Cheney," Trump said. "And you're going to send the incredible Harriet Hageman to Congress," he aid, according to the Business Insider.

The Save America rally was the first-ever political appearance of Trump in the state, before the primaries begin. In his speech, he addressed a lot of his own 'grievances', from the investigations of the Russian involvement in the 2016 election to the Capital attacks of January 6, 2021.

Especially targeting the congresswoman and in a move to retaliate against the betrayal of 'Republicans like Cheney', calling her Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "lapdog", the former president claimed that Cheney hates Republican Party voters and proceeded to throw shade on the staunch conservative in the rest of his speech.

"Wyoming deserves a congresswoman who stands up for you and your values not one who spends all of her time putting you down and going after your president in the most vicious way possible," he said as a face-mash of Liz Cheney and George W Bush appeared over the rally stage behind him.

Cheney has served as Wyoming's lone member of Congress since she was first elected in 2016. The most recent survey conducted by the Club for Growth revealed that she is currently down by 30 points to Hageman, who leads with 56 per cent of votes, Politico reported.

With the failure of his high-profile endorsements in Georgia's primaries, a victory in the Wyoming primaries is Trump's sole focus. The primary election is famously being referred to as the former president's 'test of influence' over the Republican party because a loss here will indicate that he is no longer 'a dead-cert kingmaker.'