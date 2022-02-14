Who's the Suspect on BMX Bike? 11 Wounded after Knife-Wielding Man Goes on Stabbing Spree Across Albuquerque

At least 11 people were stabbed by a sole suspect riding a BMX in a series of random attacks in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday morning. The horrifying bloodbath saw the unidentified suspect hack at his victims while pedaling through the New Mexico city's Wyoming and Central Avenues. The suspect was arrested by police but not before enough damage had already been done.

According to police, they are investigating seven different scenes across the area where the 11 people were stabbed. They also said that all the victims are in "stable condition" except for two who are in critical condition.

Random Attack

Police said that a man on a BMX went on a series of attack while pedaling through the New Mexico city's Wyoming and Central Avenues around 11 am on Sunday. At least 11 people were left with grave injuries although most of them are in stable condition in different hospitals.

The suspect has since been arrested and taken into custody but are yet to give any detail on the attacker. Police have launched an investigation and are working on an arrest warrant on the attacker. No charges have been filed yet. The identity of the suspect will be released as soon as the warrant is signed by a judge.

According to KRQE, the first stabbing occurred near Sister Bar on Central Avenue and 4th Street. Further stabbings occurred along Central Avenue at Harvard Drive, Pennsylvania Street, and Domingo.

The suspect was arrested near a McDonalds restaurant at Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard but by that time he had already carried out the attacks at seven places.

Who's the Suspect?

Although the identity of the suspect hasn't been revealed, police believe it was a "random" attack. Eyewitnesses said that the attacker was riding a small BMX bike and had a large knife in his hand which was used as the weapon during the attack.

That said, police were initially clueless about how to nab the attacker. Officers received the first call more than a hour after the first attack. The first call was made around 12:12 pm, followed by another call shortly.

The second call was made by a victim who said that he was stabbed in the arm by an offender on a bike in the area of Central Ave. and Yale Ave. S.E.

Around 1 pm, police received a call about a male who was stabbed on the sidewalk in front of the Sundowner Apartments at 6101 Central Ave. N.E. Yet another call was received at around 2 pm about an attacker trying to stab customers at a Circle-K on Central Ave. N.E.

When police arrived, they found multiple victims. However, they were still unable to trace the suspect. They received another call about the same time about a stabbing at Central Ave. and Vermont.

The final call was for a victim who was stabbed by a man on a BMX bike in the area of Wyoming Blvd. and Domingo Rd. N.E. outside of a restaurant, where he was finally tracked down to and arrested.

"They appear to be random, someone was involved with an accident here on Central, a person just came up and said they were stabbed. There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point," Albuquerque Police PIO Gilbert Gallegos said.