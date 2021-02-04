The curtains for Kim Sang-hyeop's True Beauty will be dropped on Thursday, 4 February. The tvN show, which stars Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeop and Park Yoo-na, was premiered on 9 December and enjoyed good viewership.

The Reactions

Ahead of the final episode, Moon Ga Young has opened up on playing the role of Lim Ju-kyung. According to him, the feelings of the final episode have not stuck him yet and it may be because of working non-stop for seven months.

The 24-year old claims that she had a great time working with a wonderful team and sad that he is now bidding goodbye to them."Thank you for giving lots of love to our drama 'True Beauty.' I especially received lots of strength from the much love and support given to Ju Gyeong. I will work to greet you in the future with further improvement." she is quoted as saying by Soompi website.

Cha Eun Woo stated that he has learnt a lot playing her role of Su Ho. The 23-year old has thanked the director, writer and other members from the team for giving her the opportunity to work in the drama. He expressed his gratitude for the audience and assured to work harder in the days to come.

True Beauty Based on Webtoon

True Beauty is based on a hit webtoon of the same name. Moon Ga Young plays Lim Ju Gyeong who is bullied in school because of her looks. She transfers schools and changes her appearance with the help of makeup. In the new school, she is known as the diva, but only one person, the topper of the class Lee Su Ho, played by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo knows the truth.

With another student Han Seo Jun played by Hwang In Yeop, who is hell-bent on taking revenge on Cha Eun Woo, falling for Moon Ga Young, True Beauty takes a dramatic turn. Though she is now considered a goddess of beauty, Moon Ga Young considers herself ugly and is scared to show her real face to her peers. Will she get over the fear and face reality, will Cha Eun Woo will help her overcome the fear factor, forms the rest of the story of True Beauty.

On his turn, Hwang In Yeop said, "Thank you to the viewers who loved and related with Seo Jun. As you gave overwhelming love, I think this will become an unforgettable valuable memory. I think I will continue reminiscing about Seo Jun for quite a long time while he lingers with me for a while. As much as I also really liked the character Han Seo Jun and portrayed him sincerely, filming every day was happy and fun."

Park Yoo Na too echoed the views of her other colleagues by thanking the fans for showering love on the show. She claims that she would not forget the experience of learning and growing while enacting the role of Su Jin in. She hopes that there will be a fresh beginning for her as she assures fans of returning with a new show.

Expressing her gratitude for the audience, Kang Min Ah said, "Thank you for being with 'True Beauty' until the end. I also enjoyed acting as Su A as I was able to show different sides of myself with bright energy. Although 'True Beauty' is over, I will work to impress more in diverse projects, so please look forward to it. Thank you so much for all the love and support,"

Lim Ju Gyeong claimed that her character of Lim Hee Gyeong will give hope to people when they are down in life and gives confidence to people that "anything is possible" in life.