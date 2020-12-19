After enjoying the Kpop performances 2020 KBS Song Festival, fans are gearing up for the SBS Entertainment Awards. The award ceremony will be held at 8.40 PM KST on December 19. The awards are sponsored by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). The show will be held at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam Dong, Mapo Gu, Seoul and aired on SBS in two parts.

Nominees have been chosen from SBS variety, talk and comedy shows. Shows that aired from Dec. 2019 and Nov. 2019 have been considered for awards. Currently, show organizers have announced the exciting performer lineup. The show is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of SBS' Founding. The theme of the show has been decided as 'Connect' in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Performer Lineup

The show will be conducted without an audience, but fans can watch legendary stars making surprise appearances during the show. Here is the list of performer lineup. Jessi, Lovelyz, and the Top 6 from season two of "K-Trot in Town are set to enthral fans with their performances. The show will also have collaboration performance by Sung Si Kyung, Yoon Do Hyun, Kim Jong Kook, Jannabi, and Sandara Park. A duet dance by Park Jin Young and Sunmi has also been announced.

The show will be hosted by Shin Dong Yeob, the MC of My Little Old Boy show. Along with him, charming stars Lee Seung Gi and Cha Eun Woo, the duo from Master in the House will be on stage to entertain fans. Also be ready to watch entertainers from Running Man, Law of the Jungle, Master in the House, My Little Old Boy, and other SBS variety shows making the evening colorful with lots of laughter.

This show is being held as a part of SBS Awards Festival that also includes SBS Gayo Daejeon [Music festival] and SBS Drama Awards, held throughout December. The drama award ceremony is annually held on December 31.

In 2019, the grand prize [Daesang] at SBS Entertainment Awards 2020 was won by Yoo Jae Suk for the show Running Man. This time, Yoo Jae Suk has been nominated again for the grand prize along with Kim Jong Kook, Kim Gu Ra and Seo Jang Hoon.

The awards list will be updated shortly.

Award categories

Top Excellence in Programming Award

Honorary Employee Award

Top Excellence Award in Reality Category

Top Excellence Award in Show/Variety Category

Excellence Award in Reality Category

Excellence Award in Show/Variety Category

Excellence Program Award in Reality Category

Excellence Program Award in Show/Variety Category

Rookie Award in Male Category

Rookie Award in Female Category

Producer's Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Best Entertainer Award Best Challenge Award

Best Teamwork Award Best Couple Award

Scriptwriter of the Year SNS Star Award

Radio DJ Award Best Family Award

Global Program Award