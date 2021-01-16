Teen drama True Beauty is gaining attention from the global audience. Along with its growing popularity, the drama is also being criticized for advertising Chinese products excessively. Let us find out if this news is true.

Netizens took to social media to express their disappointment about using Chinese products as PPL [pay Per Lead advertisements] in the drama. Though the products were not directly advertized, the audience took note of a few products and posted them online.

The most contended scene was when Moon Ga Young agrees to shoot as a model opposite Hwang In Yeob. Though there was no direct reference to the company both were modelling for, the audience noticed the brand JD.com — a popular Chinese e-commerce site — in the scene.

The JD.com advert was also shown in another scene prominently when Moon Ga Young has a conversation with Cha Eun Woo at a bus stop. A banner of the Chinese e-commerce site can be seen in the frame along with the two lead actors.

Moreover, social media users also pointed out that Moon Ga Young and Hwang were seen eating ready-to-cook noodles from a Chinese brand in a convenience store. Fans questioned the production team about the necessity of showing Chinese brands when the drama is based out of Seoul.

Production house took notice of these comments and responded by saying that it was a commercial strategy. A representative for True Beauty said the drama has been receiving advertisements since it began global popularity, according to Koreaboo. The representative said that Chinese companies are just one out of the many offers they received and that there were commercials displayed from global companies from other countries too.

"In every drama, PPL is absolutely necessary, given that it is one way for the drama to gain more funds for filming and production," the representative told Koreaboo.

Hwang In Yeob- Cha Eun Woo Chemistry

The channel tvN released behind the scenes [BTS] video of a dumpling contest between Hwang In Yeob and Cha Eun Woo in the drama True Beauty. Though rivals in the drama, in the BTS video, both were seen helping each other out. Cha Eun Woo was continuously seen laughing whereas Hwang In Yeob was looking at him strangely not knowing the reason for Cha Eun Woo's laughter.

Though in the drama Cha Eun Woo was shown making flower-shaped dumplings, in the BTS video it can be seen that he took help from Hwang In Yeob in learning to fold the dumplings. The video also shows friends-cum-rivals Moon Ga Young and Park Yoo Na deciding to be together by ditching their love interest [in the drama] Cha Eun Woo. Both are heard saying "Let's just get rid of Su Ho, both of us. Where is Lee Su Ho, anyway?"

The video has more funny scenes like the reality check of the lunch box brought for Cha Eun Woo by Park Yoo Na. Cha Eun Woo is shocked to see an empty container when he opens the box. He asks Park Yoo Na "What is this?" She is seen confidently replying, "Egg rolls." To which Cha Eun Woo jokes if the food is only visible to people who are kind!

Watch the behind the scenes video of True Beauty here: