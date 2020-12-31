True Beauty, one of the most popular ongoing dramas, will not air this week. To compensate the loss, channel tvN has released a set of behind the scene stills of main characters of the drama including Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop.

The drama is not being aired due to special year-end programs scheduled for December 30, 31. Netizens have expressed their disappointment over not airing the drama. Some even speculated weird reasons for the drama not being aired.

The rumors surrounding the topic include the chatter that the staff of True Beauty has been tested positive resulting in the postponing of the shooting. Kim Byung Chun, a senior artist who plays the role of principal tested positive for COVID-19. But he had completed the first portion of filming in True Beauty in November and had did not come to the sets. However, the shooting was halted but luckily after testing no one among the staff and crew of True Beauty tested positive. Thus the drama that was supposed to end in January will now be aired till first week of February.

True Beauty Working Stills

But the reason for not airing episodes 7 and 8 on December 30 and 31 is the special year-end programs and not shortage of content. The drama is highly popular among youth and is a topic of discussion online. Thus to keep the fans happy, tvN has released ten behind the scenes stills of the stars of True Beauty.

True Beauty is based on a hit webtoon of the same name. Moon Ga Young plays Lim Ju Gyeong who is bullied in school because of her looks. She transfers schools and changes her appearance with the help of makeup. In the new school she is known as the diva, but only one person, the topper of the class Lee Su Ho, played by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo knows the truth.

With another student Han Seo Jun played by Hwang In Yeop, who is hell bent on taking revenge on Cha Eun Woo, falling for Moon Ga Young, True Beauty takes a dramatic turn. Though she is now considered a goddess of beauty, Moon Ga Young considers herself ugly and is scared to show her real face to her peers. Will she get over the fear and face reality, will Cha Eun Woo will help her overcome the fear factor, forms the rest of the story of True Beauty.

The next episode of True Beauty will be aired on January 6 at 10:30 PM KST.