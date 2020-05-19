Leslie Kean is an investigative journalist who has been studying UFO sightings since 2000. It was Kean along with Helene Cooper, and Ralph Blumenthal who wrote an article on the New York Times in December 2017 and exposed Pentagon's 22.5 million-dollar secret program named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) that was aimed to unveil mysteries surrounding UFO sightings.

Are Aliens Real?

In a recent interview with Scientific American, Kean revealed that the alien hypothesis could be the best option to explain UFO sightings that happen all across the globe. She also revealed that a team of French retired French Generals and policemen had carried out a UFO investigation in the 1990s, and the team suggested that 'extraterrestrial hypothesis' could be the most logical elucidation to explain UFO sightings.

"The group had spent three years documenting official military and aviation UFO cases. Most stunning was their conclusion: that the "extraterrestrial hypothesis" was the most valid and logical one to explain the data. Of course, there was no proof, only a hypothesis," Keane told Scientific American.

Keane also added that certain UFOs have shown advanced flying capabilities, which indicate that they have a possible otherworldly origin. The journalist revealed that the known UFO cases only represent a small fraction of those reported.

"The extremely advanced technology that the objects have displayed since the 1950s. They demonstrate tremendous speed and accelerations, the ability to make sharp right-angle turns, stand still in midair, zoom off and disappear in the blink of an eye, and operate underwater. They appear to defy the laws of aviation as we know it since they have no wings or visible means of propulsion," added Kean.

Kean Talks About Alleged Alien Abductions

During the interview, Kean also talked about alien abduction stories shared by several victims. Calling these experiences fascinating, Keane made it clear that she has not investigated much on alien abductions.

"Their lives have been turned upside down by these experiences. However, this is not something I have studied in-depth and it has never been the focus of my work as a reporter. I don't feel qualified to draw conclusions about it. It points to the greater complexity of this issue which goes beyond any simple hypothesis," said Keane.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists argues that Pentagon is gearing up for an alien disclosure. As per these conspiracy theorists, the official release of UFO videos by the department of defense is an indication that alien disclosure could be imminent.