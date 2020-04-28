In December 2017, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released three videos that showed unidentified flying objects (UFO) screeching across the skies in mindblowing speed. A few months later, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare revealed that these videos are authentic, and he made it clear that these clips were not authorized to be released in the first place.

And now, Pentagon has officially released these clips featuring UFOs which the United States Department of Defense calls unidentified aerial phenomenon.

Flying objects that broke all laws of modern physics

These videos are recorded by infrared cameras onboard American Navy jets, and the clips show what appears to be unidentified flying objects rapidly moving across the skies. In two videos, service members can be heard reacting in awe, and in the third clip, the witness speculates that the flying vessel could be a drone.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems. It does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," said Sue Gough, the Pentagon spokesperson in a recent statement.

Is this move a curtain-raiser before alien disclosure?

The unexpected move from the Pentagon has literally surprised conspiracy theorists, and they now argue that the official release of the UFO video could be a curtain-raiser before alien disclosure. As per these conspiracy theorists, alien disclosure will not happen suddenly, and they believe that it is a gradual process.

However, in their statement, Pentagon did not talk anything about aliens, and they revealed that the flying objects spotted in the video are actually unidentified.

"DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as unidentified," added Pentagon. The videos released by the Pentagon can be watched by clicking here.