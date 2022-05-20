Throwback: Johnny Depp Explains Why Actress Ellen Barkin Held a Grudge Against Him

The 19th day of Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard revealed shocking details that could have a major impact on the ultimate decision by the court. Depp's former girlfriend, actress Ellen Barkin, testified in a pre-recorded disposition about the actor's 'angry' and 'controlling' behaviour.

Barkin, 68, first met Depp in 1990, and they started out as friends but soon their relationship became sexual in nature when she moved to Hollywood in 1994. They also worked together in a film in Las Vegas.

The couple was together for some three to six months and in that duration Barkin stated that Depp was intoxicated almost all the time and also indulged hallucinogenics, cocaine, and marijuana in her presence.

When asked about any instances when she observed Depp acting out of control, Barkin recalled that while filming Fear and Loathing in 1997 he, "threw a wine bottle across the hotel room when a fight was going on, between him and his friends in the room, the assistant." Later adding that the bottle did not hit anyone, Insider reported.

When asked to describe their relation, Barkin spoke in detail about Depp's controlling and jealous nature. "There was a lot of jealous - don't do this, don't do that", she said.

"He's just a jealous man, controlling, where are you going, who are you going with. What did you do last night? I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from having sex with a person who wasn't him."

When the couple parted ways, Barkin stated that there was "big goodbye" and she did not hear from him again.

Barkin had also previously testified in Depp's lawsuit against the UK tabloid The Sun, over a headline that called him a "wife beater", Heard testified in the trial making 14 allegations of abuse against Depp, who ultimately lost that case.

During the trial, Depp had accused Barkin of holding a grudge against him because he was not interested in a serious relationship with her. "She wanted more than a relationship, she wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that," Depp told the court, according to the Daily Mail. "I didn't feel the same about her as she did me and I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry and since then I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin."

Barkin's disposition was very similar to how Heard had described Depp, from being intoxicated most of the time and accusing her of infidelity and his controlling and jealous behavior of keeping tabs on Heard's co-stars.