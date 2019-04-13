Johnny Depp had recently filed a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. But the case has taken a new turn after the Aquaman movie actress has reportedly accused Depp of several cases of abuse like 'strangling,' 'kicking,' and 'head-butting.'

After the failed marriage with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for Washington Post in which she talked about her abusive relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean movie star. Following which, Depp filed a multi-million dollar case against his former wife.

Now the actress has asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss the said defamation lawsuit. In the motion filed in Virginia, Amber Heard reiterates her allegations that the Fantastic Beasts movie star abused her during their relationship. She even included pictures of herself with bruises on her face and scars on her arms.

As per PageSix, the 32-year-old Amber Heard has gone into several details about the alleged incidents with Johnny Depp. While talking about the early days of her relationship with Depp, she stated that she began to witness him abusing drugs and alcohol. She even alleged that on some occasions, Depp used both illegal narcotics and prescription medications. When he was on that stuff, they called that version of Johnny Depp as 'The Monster.'

"Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states. ... Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong," Heard recalled.

While talking about a flight they took from Boston to LA in May 2014, Heard states that her former husband appeared to be drunk and was clutching a bottle of champagne. During their flight, he reportedly ordered the attendants to provide him with an oxygen tank. He even threw objects at Amber.

"Johnny kicked me in the back, causing me to fall over. Johnny threw his boot at me while I was on the ground. Johnny continued to scream obscenities until he went into the plane bathroom and passed out locked in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight."

In the rest of the obtained documents, Amber Heard has recalled several incidents where Johnny Depp has reportedly grabbed her by the neck and "collarbone and slammed me against the countertop."