Fans Demand Justice for Johnny Depp As Amber Heard Starts Filming for 'Aquaman 2'

Fans of actor Johnny Depp spoke rose in unison to demand justice for the actor and called for the removal of the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard after filming for Aquaman 2 commenced.

The DC superhero flick's director James Wan took to Instagram to share a sneak peak from the upcoming film's set, announcing the beginning of filming.The director shared an image of the clapperboard marking the first take for the upcoming movie, which had the working title Necrus written on it.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Trends on Twitter

Shortly after the post, fans started demanding that Heard face the same fate as Depp, who was fired in the wake of his libel case against a British newspaper over domestic abuse allegations.

Johnny Depp was set to star in the Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts 3, until he was dropped from the film by Warner Bros days after losing his trial against The Sun newspaper, which branded him a "wife-beater" in an article about Heard's allegations that Depp engaged in domestic violence against her on multiple occasions. Depp has also lost his other most well-known role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Since both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were involved in physical abuse and domestic violence row, fans are demanding equal treatment for Heard.

Fans urged Warner Bros., the same studio behind the Fantastic Beasts franchise, to fire Heard, who reprises her role as Mera alongside Jason Momoa in the sequel. This eventually led to the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

"Johnny Depp is unfairly fired by Warner Bros from playing Gellert Grindelwald in The Fantastic Beasts series and from some other projects as well. We demand justice. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp," wrote one user.

"Aquaman 2 has started filming and dear God amber heard is in it. The double standards in Hollywood are fucking ridiculous. Amber heard still has a career while johnny Depp lost everything," commented another.

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter: