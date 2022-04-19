With Johnny Depp's doctor and nurse testifying about the incident in which his fingertip was injured in 2015, the ongoing legal battle between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard has become murkier.

The actor had claimed that Heard had hurled vodka bottles at him in his Australian house in 2015, which led to the injury. The pictures of Johnny Depp's severed fingertip have become viral on social media.

However, a large number of social media followers are stating that Johnny Depp is an opioid addict and these allegations on his ex-wife are an attempt to garner sympathy from his fans and followers.

Johnny Depp's Blames Ex-Wife for His Dwindling Career

The social media chatter also points towards the fact that the doctor and nurse who have testified about his severed fingertip are from his "team" as they are private professionals hired by him.

Depp had recently filed a defamation case against Heard stating that she had implied that he abused her in a column written in 2018 that caused him immense professional damage. He also stated that owing to the column, he did not get film offers.

However, opioid addiction was already creating problems for the actor and he was undergoing treatment for the same.

As reported by the Independent, Depp has demanded $50 million in damages in the trial at Fairfax County's district courthouse. Heard on the other hand has filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp.

It is learnt that Depp and Heard were in a violent relationship as had been reported earlier. Their violence was not just restricted to verbal combats but also assaulted each other physically.

"Johnny Depp's doctor details the surprising search for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's severed finger during Depp's ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard," read a tweet.

A twitter user expressed his opinion stating, "If Hollywood is going to go to such great lengths to cancel a Black man, who had a moment- one single slap, out in the open, then it needs to go to those same lengths to cancel a white woman, who repeatedly committed violence behind closed doors. #WillSmith #AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp."

Another user wrote, "If Johnny Depp was seeking help for opioid addiction then Amber Heard has even LESS of a leg to stand on because addicts to opioids do 'The Nod' all day. They're barely coherent. They don't punch people, they sleep all day. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp."