A Chicago teen was arrested for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old cousin by forcing her to perform oral sex during an online class, earlier this week. The assault came to light when the victim's classmates alerted their class teacher during a break.

The abuser, identified as 18-year-old Catrell Walls, was arrested and charged for predatory criminal sexual assault. According to the authorities, Walls was out of jail on bond following a previous felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

Teacher Asked Horrified Students to 'Log Off'

In the incident which took place on Thursday afternoon, Walls approached the minor during her break from online class. The victim, who is a first grader, had switched off her microphone while the camera was still on during the Google classroom e-learning session.

The victim had her pants pulled down, as Walls forced her to perform oral sex on him. The teacher saw the horrific incident after few students, who were witnessing the incident, shouted, "What is going on? What is happening?"

Horrified, the teacher then asked the students to log off immediately. She also called out the victim's name and told her to turn off the camera. It is then she saw Walls closing the computer, reported Chicago Tribune.

Victim Tells Authorities That Sexual Abuse Was a Secret

After the teacher informed the principal and authorities about the incident, they reached the victim's grandmother's house, where she was staying during the school day.

The outlet reported that Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Andreana Turano revealed that Walls had a history of sexually assaulting the victim, for over a year. "The victim initially said Walls "just hit her" and said it was a "secret. The victim disclosed 'he made me put my lips on (him) and this has happened before, and I don't want my daddy to know, it's a secret,''' Turano told Judge Charles Beach during bond hearing of Walls.

It was reported that following his arrest, Walls, who started crying, said, "I don't know why. I'm sorry. I'm sorry." He is a senior in high school and is a resident of the West Chesterfield neighborhood.