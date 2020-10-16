Mayra Joli, a black woman, became a sensation online after she appeared to be nodding in favor of everything US President Donald Trump said during his Miami town Hall event on Thursday night. The woman, being hailed as 'nodding woman', has memes rolling out about her on social media.

Following the cancellation of second Presidential debate both Presidential challengers, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, had opted for separate televised town halls answering questions from pre-selected individuals at the session. Trump's town hall was hosted by the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) in Miami, Florida, while Biden's was organised by the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) News, in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

Joli Says 'Trump Is the Best'

Joli, who was sitting on the left-hand side of the President, was seen wearing a red colored mask. Not only did she nod in agreement with everything that Trump said, Joli was even seen giving a Thumbs up to Trump as he spoke about the US economy in his closing statement. As the statement concluded, Joli was seen enthusiastically cheering and clapping over her head.

In a tweet, former Navy SEAL and FBI agent Jonathan Gilliam wrote, "I don't know who the woman with the red mask is behind @realDonaldTrump but I'm becoming a huge fan of her agreement head shakes when the president answers questions."

In its report, Miami Herald stated that Joli is an immigration attorney and pro-Trump activist. A Brickell-based immigration attorney and five-time beauty queen, Joli is quite vocal about her support to Trump through her social media posts.

In a Facebook Live, Joli is seen speaking shouting at Trump, "We have your back! You see, you see you are the best." When Trump asked where she was from, Joli replied, "I'm from the Dominican Republic, but I'm American, I'm an American."

Parody Account of Joli Pops Up on Twitter

As soon as Joli was spotted nodding in unison with everything Trump said, Twitter users rolled out a series of trolls celebrating the 'nodding woman.' Someone even made a parody account under the user name Nodding Lady 2. "Is there anything I disagree with the President about? Nod that I can think of," posted the user.

One user even called her 'fly' in reference to the fly which gained attention after sitting on VP Mike Pence head during the debate. "#noddinglady is tonight's fly #TrumpTownHall," wrote the user.

Here is a look at the other memes: