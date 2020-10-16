A 'well-known' pastor was arrested for peeing on a sleeping passenger mid-flight on a Delta Air Lines Flight from Las Vegas to Detroit. The victim, Alicia Beverly, raised a cry after she felt something warm on her clothes. The arrest was made by an on-board off duty cop.

Even as authorities refused to make the name of the pastor public, social media was abuzz with netizens demanding to know the name of the 'famous pastor.'

Something 'Warm' Woke the Sleeping Woman

Detailing the horrible incident to WJBK, the victim said that she was travelling back from Las Vegas and was fast asleep when something warm woke her up.

Upon opening her eyes, Beverly saw a man peeing on her with his genitals flashed before her. "I jump up and I see his private area out and I screamed, and that woke everybody up. By that time, I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off, and I'm like, this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats," she said.

"He didn't say anything the whole time he was standing there," said a shocked Beverly.

The outlet reported that upon hearing her scream, an off-duty cop onboard took the popular pastor away from the spot and restrained him. Left with no option, the victim had to complete the rest of the journey in the urine-soaked clothes.

Incident Caused by 'Sleeping Aid' Taken By Pastor

The Sun reported that the pastor's representatives claimed that before boarding the flight he had taken a sleep aid and the peeing incident was a reaction to the same.

In a communique to the outlet, the FBI said that the suspect was issued a court appearance for a misdemeanor assault and released.' "Until he appears in front of a judge (and therefore gets formally charged), we will not be releasing his name or any additional information about the incident," read the statement.

Meanwhile, the incident received huge attention on social media where several users called the pee as 'holy water'. "Don't worry love, it was only holy water!" wrote a user.

"2020 has been a MESS. North Carolina pastor peeing on a passenger? They're protecting his identity? This is not the year to play with God," tweeted another.