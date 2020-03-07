Despite India being one of the neighbouring countries of China, less number of COVID-19 confirmed cases have been so far reported compared to the East Asian country, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Many experts wonder if weather condition has anything to do with the spreading of the virus as most of the cases reported are from countries with colder climates.

Ever since this theory garnered public attention, people have started thinking that taking a hot bath or using hot hand dryers will prevent them from the deadly coronavirus.

Which one is better? A hot bath or hand dryers?

It has to be noted that both these 'preventive measures' will not protect one from getting coronavirus infection. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), regardless of the water's temperature, the normal body temperature is said to be at around 36.5 °C to 37°C. Also, taking a bath in extremely hot water can be harmful as it can even burn the body. It has also confirmed through the official website that taking a hot bath is not as effective as what many believe.

Similarly, the WHO has also confirmed that hot hand dryers are also not effective in killing the COVID-19. However, it has to be noted that drying is important as the transmission of microbes is likely to happen from wet hands. But the latest studies show that hot air hand dryers and cloth roller towels should not be used in drying the hands.

This is because there are more chances for them to disperse microorganisms and particles into the air, contaminating the environment. Cloth roller towels are also not suggested as they can be a source of bacteria transfer to clean hands. Therefore, experts have recommended the use of disposable paper towels to dry hands instead.

Which is the best way to avoid getting virus infection?

As there exists no vaccine or medicine to stop preventing the coronavirus infection, the most suggested method is to wash the hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or clean soap for more than 20 seconds. The hands should also be dried thoroughly using paper towels.

Apart from not touching one's face or eyes, health experts have also warned people to avoid close contact with any sick people especially if they are coughing or sneezing. This is because the respiratory coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets of saliva or discharge generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes.