Just like the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increasing all over the globe, misinformation and fake news on COVID-19 also spread like wildfire on social media ever since the virus outbreak.

The latest fake news that has surfaced online is about the use of garlic water to cure the deadly virus. As per the message that is being shared widely on Whatsapp, Facebook and YouTube, coronavirus can be cured overnight if people with its symptoms drink freshly boiled garlic water made using eight garlic cloves and seven cups of water.

"GOOD NEWS!!! Wuhan's Corona virus can cure itself * by a bowl of freshly boiled garlic water. The old Chinese doctor proved its effectiveness. Many patients have also proven it to be effective, RECIPE: Take eight (8) chopped garlic cloves, add seven (7) cups of water and bring to a boil. Eat and drink the boiled water from the garlic .Improved and cured overnight ... Please share with all your contacts can help save lives (sic)," reads the viral message.

What's the truth behind this viral message?

Though garlic has the power to boost the immune system, it has not proved to be a cure for virus-infected people or to prevent one from getting infected. There is no proof to support this latest theory and without any scientific evidence, it is clear to be a fake claim. Health experts have also warned people not to believe these misleading information and have requested people to do a checkup at nearby hospitals rather than trying these homemade remedies.

Meanwhile, another message suggesting people eat more ginger, garlic, hot chillies and pepper and less sweet, sour and bitter is also been widely shared on social media platforms.

WHO confirmed there is no vaccine yet

It has to be noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially confirmed that so far there is no vaccine or cure for this deadly virus. "To date, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019. Possible vaccines and some specific drug treatments are under investigation. They are being tested through a clinical trial," WHO states.

Meanwhile, the most effective ways to protect one against COVID-19 are to frequently wash the hands, cover the face while coughing or sneezing and maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from sick people.