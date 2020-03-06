Coronavirus, also called COVID-19, has already killed over 3,000 people in China alone, which is the epicenter of the virus outbreak. It has spread to 89 countries claiming the lives of a total of 3,387 people and sickening 98,436 people worldwide till now.

Though this deadly virus is believed to have transmitted from an animal that researchers are yet to figure out, people seem to be concerned if mosquitoes can also transmit this from human to human. It is understood that every year almost 700 million people get a mosquito-borne illness with over one million deaths all over the world. From malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, chikungunya, yellow fever, filariasis, tularemia, dirofilariasis to Zika, mosquitoes are known for transmitting these deadly viruses.

Will coronavirus get transmitted through mosquito bite?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that there isn't any evidence to support that mosquitoes can transmit this virus from an infected person to another. "The new coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites," WHO clarifies on the official website.

Then how is it getting transmitted?

Coronavirus spreads mainly after respiratory droplets of an infected person, who coughs or sneezes land in the mouth or noses of someone else. It is similar to how influenza and common colds are spread from one person to another.

Therefore, WHO has recommended everyone to wash their face and hands often and to stay away from sick people, so that the air-borne virus doesn't get transmitted. Meanwhile, the latest news also suggests that the first case of human-to-animal transmission has been reported in Hong Kong, after a quarantined pet dog of a coronavirus patient was tested "weak-positive" for COVID-19 indicating a low level of infection.