Ever since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, people all over the world have been suggesting different 'homemade' ideas to fight the deadly infection though there are no medicines or vaccines to cure the disease at the momnent. From consuming garlic water, ginger, rasam and hot chilly to practising yoga many such bizarre solutions to 'improve one's immune system' have been doing the rounds on social media.

Now, another strange suggestion by Suman Haripriya, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the Indian state of Assam, extolls the health benefits of consuming cow dung as well as cow urine to protect against COVID-19.

"Cow urine and dung are known to have medicinal values and cancer cures using them are being discovered. An ayurvedic hospital in Gujarat makes cancer patients live with the cows in the same room, a cow dung pack is also applied on their bodies and panchamrit using cow urine is given to them. I have got proof myself of a cancer patient getting cured. I think using cow dung and urine to make the coronavirus cure would prove beneficial," Haripriya is quoted as saying by Businesstoday.

Haripriya made this unscientific statement during the budget session of the Assam assembly while raising her concerns over smuggling cattle to Bangladesh. It has to be noted that cows are considered sacred in many parts of India and cow slaughter has always been a controversial topic in the country.

Gaumutra (cow urine) party!

Meanwhile, Chakrapani Maharaj, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, has also decided to throw a 'gaumutra (cow urine) party' as he believes that the consumption of cow-related products has the power to eliminate the novel coronavirus. It is understood that during the upcoming event that will be held at Hindu Mahasabha Bhawan in New Delhi, people can consume cow urine, whereas many other products like cow-dung cakes and agarbatti (incense sticks) will also be displayed.

Will cow dung and cow urine cure coronavirus?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that as of now there exists no vaccine or medicines to fight COVID-19, which has already claimed the lives of over 3,000 people in China alone.

Therefore, the fake claims by the members of Hindu Mahasabha on the consumption of cow-related products should not be believed at all. Meanwhile, health experts have also warned the public not to consume these products as they are contaminated with many microorganisms, which will, in turn, cause many other diseases.

The most effective ways to protect one against this virus infection are to frequently wash the hands, cover the face while coughing or sneezing and maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from sick people.

How did social media react to this bizarre idea?

@SushmaArwade

Apply huge cow dung on your face too it will add beauty to your ugly face and wash your dirty hair with cow urine it will shine ! Illiterate piece of shit. Smiling face with smiling eyes

@dpanjana

The next time you think we've progressed into the 21st century, remember news of coronavirus outbreaks has people dunking themselves in cow dung (India), licking shrines (Iran) and contemplating gargling with bleach (USA).

@kewekhapetherie