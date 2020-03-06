The new Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has reached to at least 85 countries and affected all the continents in the world except Antarctica. Along with the death toll and infection rate, COVID-19 related posts are also on a high rise.

But all this information may not be trustworthy as several Coronavirus myths are currently spreading on online platforms and many people blindly following this misinformation without confirming the source. Here, IBTimes Singapore has accumulated top misleading pieces of information which are extremely manipulative.

Use of face mask to safeguard yourself from Coronavirus

It is now proven by many healthcare experts that the usual surgical masks cannot protect people from SARS-CoV-2. Earlier Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee told Live Science that a regular surgical face mask cannot help people from getting affected by the new Coronavirus. A more specialized mask, known as an N95 respirator can only protect users from COVID-19.

Novel Coronavirus is a mutated version of the common cold

It is completely wrong as the Novel Coronavirus is a member of the Coronavirus family. The SARS-CoV-2 share similarities with other Coronavirus diseases in which cold is a common symptom. Other Coronaviruses, 229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1, use the human body as their primary host. However, it should be mentioned that the Novel Coronavirus passed through an intermediate animal before infecting humans.

The virus was created inside a laboratory

Apart from the assumptions, there is no solid evidence which would suggest that new Coronavirus is man-made. In several occasions, it was mentioned by the scientists that Novel Coronavirus' characteristics fall in line with what is known as naturally occurring Coronaviruses that first infected bats before affecting humans.

You will die if you have COVID-19

It should be noted that even though there is no particular vaccine available for the COVID-19, a study claimed that almost 81 percent of infected people have mild cases of COVID-19. The study which was published on February 18 by Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, also mentioned that around 13.8 percent report severe illness, meaning they have shortness of breath, or require supplemental oxygen and about 4.7 percent are critical which means they face respiratory failure, multi-organ failure or septic shock.

People who are older or have serious health issues seem to be most at risk of having severe disease or complications. But as per the facts, there is no need to panic.

New Coronavirus can be spread through pet animals

Recent reports revealed that a Pomeranian in Hong Kong tested "weak-positive" for COVID-19 along with its owner. This incident indicated that dogs may be vulnerable to picking up the virus from people as earlier it did not show any signs or symptoms of the disease. However, there is no evidence to prove that pet animals could infect humans.

Maximum kids are immune to Coronavirus

If you believe in this rumour then you should know that it is not true. Even though some early studies claimed kids may be less likely to catch the virus than adults, it should be noted that children can definitely catch COVID-19. In Italy among 400 cases of COVID-19, there are five children aged between four and 19 who are affected by the virus. A Chinese study revealed that in more than 44,000 cases of COVID-19, over two percent victims are children who are below 19.

Package from China will carry the virus

The World Health Organization (WHO) rejected this rumour, which became extremely famous thanks to social media platforms, and said that it is safe to receive letters or packages from China. Studies claimed that the virus cannot survive such long on objects like packages and letters.