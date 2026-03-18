Sprague High School Teacher Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Acts with Her Student in Classroom Closet After School Hours

A Sprague High School teacher was arrested Monday for alleged of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

Madeline Scoon, 29, was taken into custody after school on March 16th by the Sheriff's Department on probable cause of sexual misconduct with a minor in the second degree and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She made her first court appearance Tuesday in Davenport, and her bond was set at $50,000.

According to court documents obtained by KXLY, Scoon admitted to investigators that she performed sex acts with a student who she was trying to have a relationship with.

Investigators said the victim also confirmed the allegations, saying the alleged sexual encounters took place in Scoon's classroom closet during afterschool hours.

Court documents show hundreds of text messages exchanged between Scoon and the victim, and that she tried to hide their texting from the victim's mother.

The Sprague School District said it takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously and is cooperating fully with the Sheriff's Department as the investigation proceeds.

"Because this matter is currently under investigation by law enforcement, the district is limited in what it can share at this time," Superintendent Ray Leaver said in the statement. "However, the Sprague School District takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously and is cooperating fully with the Sheriff's Department as the investigation proceeds."

The superintendent emphasized that while the district recognizes the importance of transparency, it would be inappropriate to comment further while the matter moves through the criminal justice process.

The district has not disclosed Scoon's employment status during the investigation. "Additional information will be shared as it becomes appropriate and permissible to do so," Leaver said.

The Sprague School District serves students in Lincoln County and operates both elementary and high school programs. The district said it remains committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.