'Sopranos' Star Drea De Matteo Launches OnlyFans Account with Smoking Hot Photos for Fans of the Mob Drama

Drea De Matteo is on a new assignment. "The Sopranos," star has launched an OnlyFans account catering to fans of the mob drama. Access to her account is priced at $15 per month. The 51-year-old actress, who played Adriana La Cerva on the HBO drama, made the announcement on social media late Wednesday.

The only text on De Matteo's page, which costs $15 a month, is the word "THE SOPRANOS" below a hot close-up of just the actress' cleavage showing through a star-studded bikini top. In her profile photo, the mafia hottie is entirely naked, wearing thigh-high heels, and enjoying a cigarette next to another woman who is wearing skimpy black underwear partially out of frame.

She shared a story on her Instagram feed to let her 445,000 fans know about her OnlyFans account. In a second photo, she is seen in a close-up wearing a blue bikini and standing amid flames. The caption for the photo said, "ONLY FANS IS LIVE NOW." Link in my bio.

In another photo, she is seen sporting a star-patterned bikini top in another image from her OnlyFans profile.

De Matteo has already posted three times and has at least 646 followers on the website. Across her five-season stint on the highly acclaimed mafia drama set in New Jersey, de Matteo's striking appearance often formed a subplot of the series.

This was prominently displayed when her character was monitored by FBI agents during a tennis lesson in the episode titled "Mr. Ruggerio's Neighborhood."

"Aye, aye, aye, aye," exclaims the FBI agent with binoculars, expressing his reaction upon catching sight of her backside.

Excited fans started commenting after De Matteo announced that she had joined OnlyFans. "Couldn't have joined her OF any faster... Beautiful," posted a fan on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Get your bag, sis!" wrote one follower.

"If getting in on the ground floor of Drea De Matteo's Onlyfans is wrong I don't wanna be right," wrote one more devotee.

De Matteo, who portrayed the role of La Cerva the mob wife enduring irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) alongside Michael Imperioli's Christopher Moltisanti, promptly captured the attention of her devoted fans with the jaw-dropping announcement, which she had teased last September.

In real life, de Matteo is a mother to two children. In 2015, she suffered the loss of her longstanding home in New York City due to a gas explosion.

After the end of "The Sopranos" in 2007, de Matteo has continued to build on her success from the series.

She took on the role of Joey Tribbiani's sister, Gina, in the "Friends" spin-off series "Joey" from 2004 to 2006. She also played Angie Bolen on "Desperate Housewives" from 2009 to 2010.

The actress has engaged in various endeavors, including hosting a re-watch podcast called "Made Woman." She also marketed merchandise such as t-shirts featuring the phrase "Adriana f***ing La Cerva." The phrase was printed in the distinctive font of "The Sopranos," with a handgun substituting the letter 'r'.