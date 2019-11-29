Nadine Coyle, former Girls Aloud singer, has called ex Jesse Metcalfe her "Physically Ideal Man" during I'm A Celebrity show. Nadine also admitted to her co-contestants on the reality show that Jesse was her celebrity crush. It was in 2006 when 21-year-old Nadine met Jesse, who played the role of a sexy gardener in Desperate Housewives, during her visit to Australia.

'Jesse smells amazing '

Revealing about her love life and former boyfriends to Jacqueline Jossa and Adele Roberts, co-contestants on the show, 34-year-old Nadine said that she was always the one for long-term relationships. "I've always had long term relationships and my first boyfriend, and I broke up because we had been together between 15 and 20 (years old) and we were like brother and sister," Nadine stated.

Talking about Jesse, without revealing his name, Nadine who was seen sitting on a hammock during the show, said that her second boyfriend was an actor and had a crush on him since she saw him on TV. The singer went on to say that during an interview when she was asked 'who do you fancy' she mentioned the actor who played the role of a gardener in Desperate Housewives.

Reacting to that, Adele, asked whether it was Jesse Metcalfe. Speaking further about her former lover, Nadine said, "Yes I met him out we had a great night, it was just like everything was right. He came over to me and I thought, woo you smell amazing."

"I went out to the bathroom and he came behind me and pulled me back and said you are going into the men's. It wasn't, it was the ladies but he said he just want to say something to me. I went to go and he said, can I come with you and I said yeah, you can. He left everyone he was with," said the singer.

'Full of passion and fun, Jesse was my Physically Ideal Man'

The celeb went on saying that they had a great time together and Metcalfe was really fun and passionate in the relationship which lasted two and a half years. Then the 34-year-old further added that the actor was physically the ideal man for her.

The couple met during Girls Aloud tour in Australia in 2006. Nadine even shifted her base to Los Angeles to be with Jesse. But, a year later, the couple broke up after rumours started spreading about Jesse cheating Nadine during his second visit to the rehab.

During one of the interviews, conducted in 2008, Nadine had regretted her decision to leave Jesse. "He had a horrible time going to rehab and it was all too much for me. I wish I had been more supportive. I blocked it out of my life and decided not to be a part of it and that's wrong. That's not something you should do if you love somebody," she said.

Fans demand more details

Soon after the episode was aired, social media was abuzz with fans demanded more details about the couple's love life. "Oooh dish all the details please Nadine," commented one fan. "Wait Nadine went out with Jesse Metcalfe," wrote another.