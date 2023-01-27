Who Was Odele? 'Sopranos' Actor John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dies Mysteriously Aged 25, Three Months after Giving Birth to Baby Girl

'The Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele Cape has died at the age of 25. She died on January 12, according to the family. Odele's death was announced over the weekend by Ventimiglia's wife Belinda Cape on Facebook. She also shared details of her daughter's funeral.

"Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many," Cape wrote adding, "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." The family did not share the exact cause of Odele's death.

Untimely and Unfortunate Death

Odele's sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, also paid tribute to her sister by writing alongside a carousel of photos on Instagram. "Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything.

"My family and i are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time," she wrote, adding, "it has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people."

The family asked for contributions to a GoFundMe that had been put up to help offset the expense of Odele's infant daughter Shiloh's future schooling in place of flowers. The fundraiser's goal was $50,000, and it has already exceeded that amount.

Ventimiglia's Sopranos costar Steven Van Zandt and his wife Maureen were among those to also paid their tributes to Odele. "Deepest Love and Condolences, Maureen and Stevie Van Zandt," they commented, making a $500 donation.

Family Devastated

Odele's cause of death has not been shared. However, it has been revealed that Odele had just given birth in early November 2022, at Mount Sinai Maternity Ward. As of now, her death is shrouded in mystery. Also, the police haven't said anything yet about Odele's sudden death.

Her funeral service was held at the Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York, and according to her mom and sister's Instagram accounts she gave birth in early November at Mount Sinai Maternity Ward.

Not much is known about Odele's personal life as she kept her social media profiles private. However, according to Harri, she had been working as a waitress and waiter at Vekslers in Brooklyn since 2016 when she passed away.

Her Facebook page indicates that she previously attended the Institute for Collaborative Education in New York, which focuses on career-oriented programs and offers students on-the-job training with a nearby firm.

Odele is survived by her father John, mother Belinda, sister Lucinda and daughter Shiloh. Funeral services took place Thursday at Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York.

Odele's father's most famous role to date is that of Artie Bucco which he played from 1999 to 2007 in the popular HBO television series. On the show, the Vesuvio Restaurant was owned by John's character, a childhood friend of mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini).

The vast majority of John's television roles have been in criminal dramas, especially those set in New York, and he has also played leading roles in lesser-known international films.

His other notable performances included those of Chief of the Organized Crime Control Bureau Dino Arbogast on Blue Bloods on CBS and Detective Eddy Costa on Jessica Jones on Disney.

His most recent appearances include portraying himself on Adult Swim's Joe Pera Talks with You and as Judge John Sirica in Julia Roberts' political thriller Gaslit, which tells the tale of the lady who raised the alarm on the plane that crashed into the World Trade Center.