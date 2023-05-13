'Why Don't You Come and F**k Me up?' Megyn Kelly Challenges Charlize Theron Over Threat to Take Down Anyone Opposing Drag Queens [WATCH]

Megyn Kelly on Friday hit out at Charlize Theron â€“ who portrayed her in the 2019 film Bombshell â€“ to "come and f**k me up" after the actress threatened to attack anybody who had issues with drag queens performing for children. Theron had vowed to "f**k anybody up" while defending drag shows during a telethon.

Theron, whose adoptive seven-year-old son Jackson identifies as female, spoke on Sunday at a "Drag Isn't Dangerous" telethon to oppose the plethora of bills presently being proposed statewide to restrict trans rights. During the telethon, she said, "I will fâ€“k anybody up who is, like, trying to fâ€“k with anything with" drag queens.

Open Challenge

The "Drag Isn't Dangerous" telethon raised around $500,000 and a video clip of Theron's comments has since gone viral. On Friday, Kelly blasted Theron, saying: "Why doesn't Charlize Theron come and f*** me up?"

"Because I'm 100% against her on this," Kelly said during Friday's episode of SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show."

The podcaster said that Theron is someone who, "obviously I don't know, but I feel like I have some weird connection with this person because she played me in a movie."

Jackson, Theron's adopted daughter who underwent gender change, was also referenced by Kelly.

She claimed Theron made a mistake by remaining silent about the "grooming of young children."

"Yes, there are fun drag queen shows. I've been to them," said Kelly, noting that "it was all adults."

"But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing and they're happening in front of young children," Kelly said.

"So know what you're supporting. Understand what we're actually seeing out there which can include absolutely the grooming of young children," she continued.

"Even [Theron] should be against that trans kid or not."

"What happens is if you introduce sexual behavior, and like sexual references, just sexualization in front of children too young, it gets them used to it," Kelly said.

"It lures the child into that behavior."

Kelly concluded the segment by saying: "So it is a problem, Charlize. Believe me."

Blast and Furious

During the podcast, Kelly also said that said she enjoyed attending a drag show in Chicago, but it was for adults, and made it clear that children should be kept away from such shows.

However, Theron completely opposes that. During the telethon, Theron made references to legislation that would outlaw public drag shows in states with a Republican governor.

"There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I'm talking about right now and it ain't no drag queen," Theron said.

"If you've ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person."

"Please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should," the Oscar winner said.

Tennessee became the first state to expressly forbid drag performances in public areas after Gov. Bill Lee signed the clause into law a short time after the state Senate passed the bill.

Drag shows have come under fire from conservatives as numerous more anti-drag bills have been presented in at least 14 other states, including Kentucky, Texas, and Missouri.

The language of the various legislation is identical to the Tennessee bill, which forbids 'adult cabaret acts' in public settings where minors might be present.

The term "adult cabaret" is used in Tennessee's legislation to refer to "adult-oriented performances" that feature "male or female impersonators."

The mention of drag shows was taken out of Arizona and Arkansas' legislation earlier this year.

The Idaho House of Representatives, meanwhile, approved a bill in March that limits the presentation of live drag acts in public that include "sexual conduct."

That same month, Republican lawmakers in Kentucky advanced a bill to restrict drag performances, with proponents hailing it as a child-protection measure and opponents branding it an unconstitutional attack on LGBTQ organizations.

After a protracted debate, the motion was approved by the Senate on a 26-6 majority.

On March 1, lawmakers in Missouri proposed House Bill 1364. The legislation would make it unlawful to participate in, plan, or approve the viewing of an adult cabaret performanceâ€”including drag showsâ€”on public property.

Last week, lawmakers in Montana sent Gov. Greg Gianforte a bill that would outlaw readings by drag queens to children in public schools, libraries, and other venues supported by tax dollars.

Similar measures have also been proposed in Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.