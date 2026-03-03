Singapore: Firefighter Suffers Burn Battling Kovan Flat Blaze; 64-Year-Old Man Arrested for Mischief by Fire

A firefighter was taken to hospital after sustaining a minor burn while putting out a fire at a residential unit in Kovan on Monday, March 2.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the blaze at 22 Sirat Road at about 4 pm.

According to the police, a 64-year-old man was arrested for mischief by fire in connection with the incident. Three occupants of the affected unit had evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported among residents.

When the SCDF officers reached the scene, they found a bedroom in a third-floor unit engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished using a water jet. During the operation, one firefighter sustained a minor burn injury.

He was assessed at the scene by an SCDF paramedic and subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for further treatment. The police later said he was discharged from hospital on the same day and is currently resting at home.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames shooting out from a window of the unit, with thick smoke rising into the sky. The exterior walls around the window appeared blackened and charred by the fire.

A search of property records indicates that the address corresponds to Vina Lodge, a freehold apartment development in District 19.

The investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.