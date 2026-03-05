Singapore: 65-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Foot of Tampines HDB Block

A 65-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Tampines late on Wednesday night, March 4.

According to reports, the incident took place at about 11.35 pm at Block 381 Tampines Street 32. A police cordon had been erected close to the block's elevator lobby when reporters arrived at the scene at 2:10 in the morning.

A resident who lives nearby the scene said that he heard a loud, prolonged "bang" but was unsure what had happened at the time. He added that a passer-by had alerted the authorities.

The police said that the man is believed to have fallen from height. He was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected. However, the police investigations are still ongoing.