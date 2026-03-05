Singapore: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested for House Breaking in Bartley Estate; S$38,900 Watch Stolen

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in breaking into a house.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday, March 4, that they were alerted that residential premises in How Sun Estate, which is near Bartley MRT station, had been broken into on February 28 at about 9.12 pm.

On March 3, the police arrested the man after they identified him through ground enquiries and images from police cameras.

According to the police, preliminary investigations showed that the man had allegedly entered the unit without permission and stole S$400 in cash and a watch valued at S$38,900. The watch was recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

The man is expected to be charged on Thursday, March 5, with the offence of housebreaking. If found guilty, the man may face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police advised members of the public, especially the property owners to secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with grilles and padlocks when leaving their premises unattended.

Homeowners must also avoid keeping huge sums of cash and valuables in their premises. As a part of additional measures, they may also install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights or CCTVs to cover the access points into their premises.