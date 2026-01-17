Singapore: 6 People, Including Woman, Arrested in Islandwide Raids Over Illegal Remote Gambling Operations

Six people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in unlawful remote gambling activities following a series of coordinated police raids carried out across Singapore.

In a statement on Saturday, January 17, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the officers conducted simultaneous enforcement operations on January 15 at multiple locations, including Boon Lay Avenue, Tengah Drive, Pandan Gardens, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, as well as several addresses in Jurong West. The raids led to the arrest of five men and one woman, aged between 32 and 65.

Police said investigations indicated that the group was involved in illegal horse betting and lottery betting operations conducted remotely. During the operations, officers seized more than S$70,000 in cash, along with electronic devices such as computers and mobile phones, and various gambling-related paraphernalia as case exhibits.

The six suspects are being investigated for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Under the Act, individuals convicted of conducting unlawful betting operations as operators can face fines of up to S$500,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years.

Those found to have acted as agents in such operations may be fined up to S$200,000 and jailed for up to seven years, while individuals convicted of gambling with illegal service providers may face fines of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

The police said they will continue to take firm action against those involved in illegal gambling activities, as well as individuals who enable or support such operations. Members of the public were also advised to stay away from unlawful gambling services.

Those seeking help for gambling-related issues can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6-668-668.