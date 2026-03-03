Singapore: 4 EV Fires Reported in 2025 as Adoption Surges; Two Linked to High-Voltage Batteries

Singapore recorded four electric vehicle (EV) fires in 2025, up from just one case in 2024, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF told The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 3, that two of the fires involved high-voltage batteries, the main rechargeable units that power EVs. A third blaze was traced to an electrical component on the dashboard, while the fourth was linked to the rear compactor of an electric waste collection truck.

Although EV fires remain uncommon compared with those involving internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, experts say that they can pose several challenges. High-voltage battery fires may burn more intensely and last longer, with the added risk of reignition even after flames appear to have been put out.

Firefighting operations can also be more complex. The presence of water during extinguishing efforts may create an electrocution hazard due to the vehicle's electrical systems.

The update follows SCDF's annual statistics report released on February 11. However, the agency did not provide further details on the specific makes of the vehicles involved or whether the incidents occurred during charging or while parked.

The increase in incidents comes amid a sharp rise in EV adoption nationwide. The number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has more than tripled over two years, from 16,926 units in 2023 to 33,561 in 2024, and 55,834 in 2025. The surge reflects Singapore's broader push to reduce reliance on ICE vehicles and transition towards cleaner transport options.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles, which can be charged via EV wall chargers, are equipped with larger high-voltage batteries than conventional petrol-hybrid models, potentially requiring similar safety considerations during emergencies.

Meanwhile, the authorities are studying whether EVs and plug-in hybrid vehicles should carry distinct number plates to help first responders quickly identify vehicles that may require specialised handling in incidents such as fires or collisions.

In its Emergency Handbook, SCDF advised the motorists to keep at least 15m away from an EV if it catches fire and to call 995 immediately. Callers are also encouraged to provide the vehicle's licence plate number or model, along with a brief description of where the fire appears to be concentrated, such as the front bonnet, middle section or undercarriage, to aid responders.

As EV ownership continues to grow, emergency services are adapting procedures to ensure that both motorists and responders remain safe in the event of such incidents.