Singapore: 17-Year-Old Arrested After Drug-Impaired Driving Chase Ended in Multiple Crashes

A 17-year-old male was arrested late on Friday, January 16, for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and engaging in dangerous driving following a police pursuit that ended in a series of collisions across eastern Singapore.

On Saturday, January 17, the police said that Traffic Police officers had attempted to stop the driver for a routine check along Paya Lebar Road at about 10.50 pm. Instead of complying, the driver sped off, prompting officers to give chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect was involved in multiple accidents, colliding with four cars and a van, police said. The chase ended along Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1, where the vehicle crashed into a fifth car.

The driver was arrested shortly after the final collision when he attempted to flee on foot. No details were given on whether anyone was injured in the incidents.

The police said the teenager is also being investigated for several other alleged offences, including driving despite age-related restrictions, using a vehicle without insurance, operating a deregistered vehicle, driving with expired road tax, and using a forged driving licence.

An e-vaporiser was found inside the car, and the case will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation. Police added that inquiries are ongoing.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show Traffic Police officers on motorcycles and in patrol cars pursuing a silver hatchback through several streets, including in the Geylang area. One clip appears to show the vehicle driving against oncoming traffic on a multi-lane one-way road as police sirens blare.

The footage later cuts to the aftermath of the crash near the junction of Still Road South, where two damaged vehicles are seen stopped at the roadside, with several police vehicles and at least one ambulance present. The videos, uploaded to the SGRV Admin Facebook page, have drawn widespread attention, garnering thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Police investigations are still ongoing.