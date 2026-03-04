Singapore: 13 Immigration Offenders, Including 2 Women, Arrested in Hougang; One Arrested for Harbouring

A total of 14 people were arrested during an enforcement operation in Hougang on Tuesday, March 3, for suspected immigration-related and harbouring offences.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Wednesday, March 4, that 13 Indian nationals, including 11 men and two women, aged between 19 and 44, had overstayed in Singapore after the expiry of their visit passes.

Another 26-year-old Indian national was also arrested for allegedly providing accommodation to immigration offenders.

The authorities said that the investigations into the case are still ongoing.

Under Singapore law, individuals found to have overstayed their visas face strict penalties. Offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$6,000, and subjected to at least three strokes of the cane. After serving their sentence or paying the required fines, they are typically deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Those who assist such offenders by providing shelter can also face heavy punishment. Anyone caught recklessly or knowingly harbouring immigration offenders may be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$6,000.

Those caught negligently harbouring overstayers may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$6,000, or both.

ICA have warned members of the public who intend to rent out their premises to be vigilant and must check the immigration status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their stay in the country is legal.

The house owners must check the prospective tenant's original immigration or work pass, and verify the validity with the issuing authority. They should also cross-check the listed particulars against that of the tenant's original passport.