Shocking Video Captures Moment Gym Trainer in India Dies of Heart Attack While Resting on Chair [WATCH]

A chilling video has emerged on social media that shows a man collapsing while sitting on a chair after he suffered a massive heart attack. The shocking incident happened in Ghaziabad, India, which was caught on the surveillance camera installed in the building. The man identified as Adil, 33, was a gym trainer and was resting after an early morning workout.

The incident has left Adil's family shocked and devastated. Police have launched an investigation into the investigation but no foul play is suspected as preliminary reports suggest, Adil suffered a massive heart attack. The video clip of the incident has since gone viral.

Shocking Death

The shocking CCTV footage shows Adil sitting on a chair inside the gym when he suddenly collapses. Others present in the gym immediately rush toward him. The video then shows three men carrying the unresponsive man out of the gymnasium.

Local media reported that Adil suffered a massive heart attack and died within seconds. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

His family said that Adil used to work out every day and ran a gym in Ghaziabad's Shalimar Garden neighborhood. Adil's family reported that despite having a fever for the previous few days, he continued to go to the gym.

Adil has four kids, and the tragedy has left his family devastated.

He recently moved to the real estate business and opened an office in Shalimar Garden where the incident took place. Adil was sitting in his office when he suffered a heart attack. He had just completed his day's workout.

Heartbreaking Incident

The incident comes only a few weeks after a young man, aged 21, lost consciousness while dancing to Garba music in the Anand area of Gujarat. Also, a dancer passed away last month after collapsing unexpectedly while performing at an event in Jammu.

The video clip of the incident went viral on social media and showed the man identified as Yogesh Gupta, dressed as Goddess Parvati, performing at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah area of India's Jammu.

The video shows him dancing when he suddenly drops to the ground as part of the dance. However, he never lost consciousness and remained motionless as the music played. Nobody reacted for several minutes, until another artiste, dressed as Lord Shiva, walked to the stage and checked on him. He was later seen calling for help.

A 48-year-old man had previously passed away while dancing at a birthday party in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India. Prabhat Kumar, the deceased, was a former assistant technical at the Bareilly Indian Veterinary Research Lab.