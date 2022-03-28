Girl, 12, Shoots Teen Cousin, Herself Dead on Instagram LIVE During Late Night Birthday Party in Missouri

A minor girl has shot her teenage cousin brother dead on a livestream while 'trying to be cool', and prompting her to point the gun on herself. The two children, Paris and Kuaron Harvey were live on Instagram during a birthday party when the tragic incident took place. According to Daily Star, the shooting took place at around 2 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.

Reports suggest that Paris killed Kuaron and then herself during the livestream. According to the police, both children were pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive at 2.07 a.m. Moreover, police initially declared that the incident was a deadly murder-suicide, but the family of the two children strongly disagrees.

Speaking to St Louis Post-Dispatch, Paris' mother, Shinise Harvey said, "It was no murder. It wasn't a suicide. It was a freak accident. It happened."

Shinise, who claimed that she hasn't watched the video of the children dead on IG Live, said that relatives told her the children were playing with the gun and "trying to be too hip".

On the other hand, Paris' grandmother Susan Dyson, who has watched the video said, "It wasn't a situation where they were arguing or anything like that. They were playing with the gun, when they shouldn't have been."

"Of course, they shouldn't have been doing it. I think it just went off. It went off by mistake," she added, according to the Daily Star report.

Teen Accidentally Shoots Himself Dead While Handling a Gun on Instagram Live

In another horrific shooting accident in 2017, a schoolboy accidentally killed himself while on Instagram Live while his horrified friends watched. The teenager was recording himself in while handling a loaded gun. The weapon suddenly went off when he tried to put a clip on it leading to his tragic death.

