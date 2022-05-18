Musa Askan Yamak: Undefeated German Boxer Dies in Ring After Suffering Heart Attack During Fight [WATCH]

A Turkish-German boxer, who was undefeated in all his career matches died after collapsing during a fight on Saturday. Musa Askan Yamak, 38, who remained undefeated in 75 career matches, collapsed in the ring on Saturday after suffering a massive heart attack during a fight.

The video of the incident shows Yamak collapsing on the ring, while his opponent and the referee watch him die in front of a packed stadium. The video of the incident has since left his fans shocked and has gone viral. It is not known if the heart attack was due to the injuries suffered during the bout.

Shocking Death

Everything was going normal when Yamak took the ring on Saturday. However, he soon collapsed in the middle of the fight. According to published accounts, the 38-year-old fighter died in the ring on Saturday while fighting Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera in Munich, Germany.

"We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack," said Hasan Turan via Twitter.

Not much detail is known about his death. However, the video of the incident has since gone viral. The shocking video shows, Yamak standing at one end of the ring, while his opponent Wandera was readying for the next round to start.

As the referee whistles for the round to start, Yamas is seen slowly getting down on his knees and then gradually collapsing on the ground, while the referee and Wandera are yet to realize what happened to him.

However, by the time they moved closer to him, Yamak had died.

Fans in Shock

Medics rushed to the ring but could not revive the light-heavyweight boxer, as onlookers watched in shock. Yamak was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead of a heart attack.

An investigation has been launched into his death but no exact reason behind the sudden heart attack has been given. Yamak had suffered a heavy blow from Wandera at the end of the second round.

The heart attack happened just before the third round was about to begin. It is also being suspected that the heavy blow he suffered during the fight could have resulted in the heart attack.

The Turkish-born Yamak turned pro in 2017 but gained popularity after winning the WBFed International title in 2021. He also became the European and Asian light heavyweight champion while he also won the World Boxing Federation (WBF) and Global Boxing Union (GBU) belts. He was undefeated in his 75 professional fights.