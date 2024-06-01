Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Seeks Legal Name Change to Drop "Pitt",, Right After Turning 18

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has filed documents to legally change her name. She wants to drop "Pitt" and be known simply as "Shiloh Jolie." This request was filed on her 18th birthday, May 27, as reported by PEOPLE.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children: Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (15). Shiloh's decision to change her surname follows her sister Vivienne, who was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the new musical 'The Outsiders', which she helped her mother produce. It remains unclear if Vivienne has legally changed her name as well.

Their eldest sister Zahara has also been using the name "Zahara Marley Jolie" since she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. These name changes come amid reports of a strained relationship between Brad Pitt and his children since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and sought sole physical custody.

The Jolie-Pitt divorce has involved numerous allegations, including claims that Angelina Jolie influenced her children to avoid their father. Sources have reported that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Knox no longer use the surname "Pitt." However, Shiloh is the first to make a legal change.

The couple's split reportedly began after an incident on a private flight from France to Los Angeles in September 2016. According to The New York Times, Pitt allegedly choked one child, struck another, and grabbed Jolie by the head. He also reportedly poured beer on Jolie and both beer and wine on the children. Pitt has denied these allegations and was not charged after an investigation.

In November, it was revealed that Pax, their 20-year-old son, had harshly criticized Pitt in a private Instagram post on Father's Day three years earlier. He called Pitt a "world-class a**h**e" and a "f**ing awful human being." Pax's post included a photo of Pitt accepting his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2020. He accused Pitt of having no empathy towards his children, who he claimed trembled in fear of their father.

Earlier this year, Jolie's lawyers stated that Pitt's alleged physical abuse began before the 2016 flight and that the incident led Jolie to end the relationship. The family drama continues to unfold as Shiloh moves forward with her name change.