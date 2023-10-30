Angelina Jolie, the Academy Award-winning actress, has urged for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. In a recent Instagram post, Jolie, who boasts a following of over 14.6 million, expressed her distress over the violence in the region, which she described as a "terrorist attack in Israel" causing the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Jolie, 48, shared her concerns about the situation, mentioning that she has spent time contemplating how she can contribute to resolving the crisis. She particularly emphasized her prayers for the safe return of hostages and expressed sympathy for the families grappling with the loss of loved ones, especially children.

In her heartfelt post, Jolie underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border or seek refuge."

The actress, known for her humanitarian work, has spent over 20 years working with refugees. She affirmed her commitment to addressing the plight of people displaced by violence, regardless of the context.

Highlighting the dire conditions in Gaza, Jolie pointed out that its population of over 2 million, with half being children, has endured a severe blockade for nearly two decades. She drew attention to the scarcity of aid entering the region and the escalating humanitarian needs arising from the bombings.

Jolie strongly criticized the denial of aid, fuel, and water, stating that these punitive measures collectively affect all people, including innocent civilians and children. She made a compelling case for an immediate ceasefire, asserting that Palestinian and Israeli lives, as well as the lives of people globally, are of equal importance.

The actress concluded her post by advocating for all possible measures to prevent civilian casualties and save lives. She disclosed her support for Doctors Without Borders and her donations to medical relief efforts.

Angelina Jolie's advocacy for peace and her dedication to humanitarian causes are well-known. Having worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for more than two decades, she has served as a goodwill ambassador. In December 2022, she expanded her humanitarian efforts by stepping down from her role as Special Envoy to engage in a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.

The actress's passionate plea for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Israel adds a powerful voice to the growing international call for an end to the violence and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.