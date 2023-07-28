Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Agree to Settle Winery Battle Out of Court

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have agreed to settle their legal battle over French vineyard Chateau Miraval out of court. The former celebrity couple has decided to mediation to settle their dispute over the winery Chateau Miraval in Correns, France, which they bought together in 2008.

The former celebrity couple has finally agreed to bury their dispute over the French winery. According to TMZ, the former couple wants to squish the legal war over the winery they owned when they were happily married. They want to settle the dispute out of court. The report stated that the former celebrity couple has agreed to meditation to end their legal battle over the French winery.

The French source confirmed the move and stated that an independent figure would assess the winery and facilitate the negotiation between the actor and the firm that bought Jolie's interest in the winery.

"Given the dispute between Nouvel LLC (controlled by Stoli boss Yuri Shefler) and Mondo Bongo LLC (controlled by Brad Pitt), Chateau Miraval and its director have requested and obtained the appointment of a provisional administrator by the Draguignan (France) Commercial Court, to enable the company and its director to continue to grow the business and its essential partnership with the Perrin Family until such dispute is resolved, in the interests of ChÃ¢teau Miraval, its directors, employees, partners, and subsidiaries," Daily Mail quoted the source.

The Legal Battle

The legal battle between Pitt and Jolie over French vineyard Chateau Miraval began in 2021. The actor, 59, claimed his former wife double-crossed him by quietly selling her share in the French winery to a Russian oligarch. He sued her to undo the deal.

Pitt claimed that he invested lots of time and money in the winery. According to the actor, his ex-wife contributed 40 percent of the original $28.4 million purchase price. The actor claimed that the former couple had an understanding that they would not sell off their share without the consent of the other person.

The legal battle took a turn after Jolie went to court in July 2021 and told a judge she had reached an agreement to sell her interest in the winery to an unknown person. Two months later, her former husband said he allowed her to sell her share in the winery. But the actor said he would reserve the right to agree or disagree to approve the sale to the proposed buyer.

Later, the actor said he was shocked to know a subsidiary of Stoli Group, controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler bought Jolie's interest in the winery. He sued to get a judge to undo the deal.